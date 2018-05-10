बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन कारों की कीमत करोड़ों में, फिर क्यों सड़ रही हैं कबाड़ में, जानिए दुबई का यह चौंकाने वाला सच
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 10:59 AM IST
आज हम आपको एक ऐसे सच के बारे में बताएंगे जिसे सुनकर आपको भी झटका लगेगा। ये उन लग्जरी कारों से जुड़ा सच है जिन्हें खरीदना हर किसी का ख्वाब होता है। लेकिन एक देश ऐसा है जहां पिछले कुछ सालों से दुनिया की सबसे महंगी कारें लावारिस कबाड़ की तरह सड़ती हुई मिली हैं।
