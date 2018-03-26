बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां दफ्न था समुद्र मंथन में निकले अमृत कलश का गहरा राज, अब आया सामने
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 06:03 PM IST
अभी तक ऐसी कई खबरें सामने आ चुकी है जिसमें यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि इंडोनेशिया में एक ऐसा मंदिर है जहां 'अमृत कलश' मौजूद है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि यह वही कलश है जो समुद्र मंथन के दौरान निकला था। रिपोर्ट में ऐसा भी दावा किया जा रहा है कि कलश में एक शिवलिंग भी है।
