बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab0f31c4f1c1bb22a8b4590","slug":"know-about-five-works-which-no-one-can-do","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
दिखने में बिल्कुल आसान लगते हैं ये 5 काम, करने वालों के छूट जाते हैं पसीने
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 05:45 PM IST
कभी-कभी जिंदगी में ऐसे लोगों से सामना हो जाता है जो अपने आप को सुपर टैलेंटेड मानते हैं। ऐसे लोगों को लगता है कि वह कुछ भी कर सकते हैं तो आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे काम के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिसे आप शायद ही कर पाएं।
शरीर के अंगों के उपयोग से किए जाने वाले ये काम करना आपके लिए टेढ़ी खीर भी साबित हो सकते हैं। इन्हें पांच टास्क समझकर आप बेशक ट्राई कर सकते हैं। तो चलिए आपको बतातें हैं इनके बारे में... अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab0f31c4f1c1bb22a8b4590","slug":"know-about-five-works-which-no-one-can-do","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ab0f31c4f1c1bb22a8b4590","slug":"know-about-five-works-which-no-one-can-do","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ab0f31c4f1c1bb22a8b4590","slug":"know-about-five-works-which-no-one-can-do","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ab0f31c4f1c1bb22a8b4590","slug":"know-about-five-works-which-no-one-can-do","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ab0f31c4f1c1bb22a8b4590","slug":"know-about-five-works-which-no-one-can-do","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ab0f31c4f1c1bb22a8b4590","slug":"know-about-five-works-which-no-one-can-do","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.