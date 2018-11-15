शहर चुनें

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि महिला सांसद अंडरवियर लेकर पहुंची सदन, सच्चाई जानकर विश्वास करना होगा मुश्किल

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 01:12 PM IST
Irish MP Ruth Coppinger
1 of 8
17 साल की पीड़िता से बलात्कार के अभियुक्त के बरी होने के बाद आयरलैंड में सेक्स के लिए सहमति के मुद्दे पर कई जगहों पर विरोध प्रदर्शन होने हैं। मुकदमे की सुनवाई के दौरान बचाव पक्ष के वकील ने अदालत में कहा, 'आपको उसकी पोशाक को भी देखना होगा। उसने थोंग पहन रखा था जिसमें आगे फीते थे।' 
