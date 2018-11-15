बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bed2319bdec22699e087c74","slug":"irish-mp-held-up-thong-in-parliament-to-protest-victim-blaming-in-rape-cases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0926\u0928, \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
ऐसा क्या हुआ कि महिला सांसद अंडरवियर लेकर पहुंची सदन, सच्चाई जानकर विश्वास करना होगा मुश्किल
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 01:12 PM IST
17 साल की पीड़िता से बलात्कार के अभियुक्त के बरी होने के बाद आयरलैंड में सेक्स के लिए सहमति के मुद्दे पर कई जगहों पर विरोध प्रदर्शन होने हैं। मुकदमे की सुनवाई के दौरान बचाव पक्ष के वकील ने अदालत में कहा, 'आपको उसकी पोशाक को भी देखना होगा। उसने थोंग पहन रखा था जिसमें आगे फीते थे।'
