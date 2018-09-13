बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b99e0f6867a557f6249fa72","slug":"husband-caught-his-wife-with-other-man-now-demanding-ten-lakh-rupees-to-keep-quite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
प्रेमी के साथ हमबिस्तर थी पत्नी, देखते ही पति ने कर डाली ऐसी अजीबोगरीब मांग
फीचर टीम, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Sep 2018 11:01 AM IST
अवैध संबंधों की ये घटना वाकई में हिलाकर रख देने वाली है। जी हां, ऐसे रिश्तों के चलते हत्या या सरेआम मारपीट के मामले सामने आते हैं, उधर ये मामला पूरा तरह से अलग है। इसे पढ़कर आप भी चौंक जांएगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5b99e0f6867a557f6249fa72","slug":"husband-caught-his-wife-with-other-man-now-demanding-ten-lakh-rupees-to-keep-quite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b99e0f6867a557f6249fa72","slug":"husband-caught-his-wife-with-other-man-now-demanding-ten-lakh-rupees-to-keep-quite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b99e0f6867a557f6249fa72","slug":"husband-caught-his-wife-with-other-man-now-demanding-ten-lakh-rupees-to-keep-quite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b99e0f6867a557f6249fa72","slug":"husband-caught-his-wife-with-other-man-now-demanding-ten-lakh-rupees-to-keep-quite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b99e0f6867a557f6249fa72","slug":"husband-caught-his-wife-with-other-man-now-demanding-ten-lakh-rupees-to-keep-quite","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u092e\u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.