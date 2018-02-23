बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8fbac44f1c1b805a8bb513","slug":"husband-bought-wife-in-one-lakh-rupees-this-is-how-truth-reveal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
झगड़ा हुआ तो ऐसी बात बोल गया पति, बर्बाद हो गई जिंदगी
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 12:57 PM IST
यूपी के मोदीनगर में चौंकाैने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां के एक दूल्हे ने एक लाख रुपये में दुल्हन खरीदकर शादी की। यह बात जब दुल्हन के सामने आई तो उसके होश उड़ गए।
