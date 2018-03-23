शहर चुनें

दुल्हन खरीद कर लाया पर पैसे चुका न पाया फिर ऐसा कदम उठाया, जिंदा न बचा वो

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 06:04 PM IST
bride
1 of 5
यूपी के बागपत जिले में एक सनसनीखेज मामला सामना आया है। जानकारी है कि यहां लंबे समय से लड़कियों की खरीदफरोख्त का धंधा चल रहा है। इसका पर्दाफाश तब हुआ जब एक दुल्हन के खरीददार ने यहां फांसी लगा कर आत्महत्या कर ली। 
bride baghpat uttar pradesh assam

