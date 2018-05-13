बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस गांव को बच्चे न होने का है श्राप, 400 साल से नहीं हुआ एक भी मासूम का जन्म
इस गांव को बच्चे न होने का है श्राप, 400 साल से नहीं हुआ एक भी मासूम का जन्म
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 03:41 PM IST
भोपाल से 130 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित एक गांव में पिछले 400 साल से किसी बच्चे का जन्म नहीं हुआ है। इस गांव के लोगों का मानना है कि इस गांव को भगवान का श्राप है जिस वजह से अब तक यहां किसी बच्चे का जन्म नहीं हुआ है।
