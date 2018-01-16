बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5e08d44f1c1b5e268b4b98","slug":"do-you-know-many-people-were-dying-due-to-dancing-plague-in-1518","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091a-\u0928\u093e\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
यहां फैली थी ऐसी घातक महामारी, नाच-नाच कर मरने लगे थे लोग
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 08:18 PM IST
जुलाई, 1518 फ्रांस के स्ट्रॉसबर्ग शहर में अचानक एक महिला ने नाचना शुरू कर दिया। कई दिनों बाद भी वो महिला ऐसे ही नाचती रही। एक सप्ताह के अंदर करीब 100 और लोगों को नाचने की तलब होने लगी। उस वक्त वहां के अधिकारियों को लगा कि इस बीमारी का इलाज भी दिन-रात नाचने से ही होगा। उन लोगों को एक अलग कर एक हॉल में ले जाया गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5e08d44f1c1b5e268b4b98","slug":"do-you-know-many-people-were-dying-due-to-dancing-plague-in-1518","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091a-\u0928\u093e\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a5e08d44f1c1b5e268b4b98","slug":"do-you-know-many-people-were-dying-due-to-dancing-plague-in-1518","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091a-\u0928\u093e\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a5e08d44f1c1b5e268b4b98","slug":"do-you-know-many-people-were-dying-due-to-dancing-plague-in-1518","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091a-\u0928\u093e\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a5e08d44f1c1b5e268b4b98","slug":"do-you-know-many-people-were-dying-due-to-dancing-plague-in-1518","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091a-\u0928\u093e\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a5e08d44f1c1b5e268b4b98","slug":"do-you-know-many-people-were-dying-due-to-dancing-plague-in-1518","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091a-\u0928\u093e\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a5e08d44f1c1b5e268b4b98","slug":"do-you-know-many-people-were-dying-due-to-dancing-plague-in-1518","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091a-\u0928\u093e\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a5e08d44f1c1b5e268b4b98","slug":"do-you-know-many-people-were-dying-due-to-dancing-plague-in-1518","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u093e\u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u091a-\u0928\u093e\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.