इस होटल से डरना जरूरी है, यहां 5वी मंजिल पर भूल कर भी मत जाना, वरना मौत होना तय है
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 22 Jun 2018 07:03 PM IST
उत्तर कोरिया की राजधानी प्योंगयांग के यंगाकडो होटल जाने का नतीजा था कि अमरीकी छात्र ऑटो वार्मबियर को वहां हिरासत में लिया गया। हालांकि बाद में उत्तर कोरिया ने वार्मबियर को अमरीका जाने दिया। मगर हिरासत के दौरान हुए टॉर्चर की वजह से उसकी मौत हो गई। वैसे, ऑटो वार्मबियर वो पहला अमरीकी नागरिक नहीं था, जो उत्तर कोरिया के सबसे बड़े होटल यंगाकडो में ठहरा था। ऐसे ही एक अमरीकी नागरिक थे कैल्विन सन, जो उत्तर कोरिया घूमने गए थे और यंगाकडो होटल में ठहरे थे।
कैल्विन आज भी उन दिनों को याद कर के सिहर उठते हैं। उस दिन का किस्सा बताते हैं जिस दिन वो उत्तर कोरिया से वापसी के लिए रवाना हो रहे थे। कैल्विन उससे पहले की पूरी रात जागे थे और साथी सैलानियों के साथ मौज-मस्ती की थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने यंगाकडो होटल से चेक आउट किया और प्योंगयांग इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट जाने के लिए बस में बैठ गए।
