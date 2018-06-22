शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Do not go to the fifth floor of this hotel in North Korea

इस होटल से डरना जरूरी है, यहां 5वी मंजिल पर भूल कर भी मत जाना, वरना मौत होना तय है

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 22 Jun 2018 07:03 PM IST
यंगाकडो अंतरराष्ट्रीय होटल
1 of 13
उत्तर कोरिया की राजधानी प्योंगयांग के यंगाकडो होटल जाने का नतीजा था कि अमरीकी छात्र ऑटो वार्मबियर को वहां हिरासत में लिया गया। हालांकि बाद में उत्तर कोरिया ने वार्मबियर को अमरीका जाने दिया। मगर हिरासत के दौरान हुए टॉर्चर की वजह से उसकी मौत हो गई। वैसे, ऑटो वार्मबियर वो पहला अमरीकी नागरिक नहीं था, जो उत्तर कोरिया के सबसे बड़े होटल यंगाकडो में ठहरा था। ऐसे ही एक अमरीकी नागरिक थे कैल्विन सन, जो उत्तर कोरिया घूमने गए थे और यंगाकडो होटल में ठहरे थे।
कैल्विन आज भी उन दिनों को याद कर के सिहर उठते हैं। उस दिन का किस्सा बताते हैं जिस दिन वो उत्तर कोरिया से वापसी के लिए रवाना हो रहे थे। कैल्विन उससे पहले की पूरी रात जागे थे और साथी सैलानियों के साथ मौज-मस्ती की थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने यंगाकडो होटल से चेक आउट किया और प्योंगयांग इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट जाने के लिए बस में बैठ गए।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। FamilyShaadi.com. आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
kim jong-un north korea donald trump usa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

d

9 साल की मासूम से हुआ था रेप, 17 साल बाद वो बच्ची बनी 'ज्वाला', रेपिस्ट को घसीटकर जेल में डाला

22 जून 2018

girl hug on eid
Weird Stories

मॉल के बाहर 100 से ज्यादा लड़कों को गले लगाने वाली लड़की आई सामने, बोली- डिप्रेशन में चली गईं मां

22 जून 2018

girl hug on eid
Weird Stories

ईद पर युवकों से गले मिलने वाली लड़की पर एक और खुलासा, 100वें लड़के को मिलना था सरप्राइज गिफ्ट

22 जून 2018

lunch

तीन मिनट पहले लंच करने गया तो बॉस ने दी ऐसी सजा, हर कर्मचारी को पढ़नी चाहिए ये खबर

22 जून 2018

telangana man worships trump photo

ये शख्स रोज करता है अमरीका के राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प की आरती, वजह जानकर सिर चकरा जाएगा

22 जून 2018

water box

रेगिस्तान की हवा से पीने का पानी निकाल लेता है ये अद्भुत बक्सा, बदल सकता है देश का नक्शा

22 जून 2018

More in Weird Stories

Sachin Atulkar
Weird Stories

हैंडसम पुलिसवाले के लिए 27 साल की महिला ने किया ये काम, जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 जून 2018

chetan and mamta
Weird Stories

महंगी कार छोड़ कुछ इस अंदाज में ये शख्स लेकर आया अपनी दुल्हनियां, आंखें फाड़कर देखने लगे लोग

22 जून 2018

indias oldest yoga teacher
Weird Stories

98 की उम्र में ये महिला शिल्पा-करीना को भी दे रही मात, करती हैं ऐसे योगासन रामदेव भी देखते रह जाएंगे

22 जून 2018

attari railway station
Weird Stories

भारत का एकलौता रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां जाने के लिए वीजा भी चाहिए और पासपोर्ट भी, दास्तां भी अनोखी

16 जून 2018

China's youngest yoga teacher
Weird Stories

मिलिए चीन के बाबा रामदेव से, सात साल की उम्र में योग से कर रहा 10 लाख की कमाई

22 जून 2018

saddam hussien

शादी में किसी दूसरे की दुल्हन पर आया इस राजकुमार का दिल, मंडप से उठाकर कर दिया ऐसा हाल

20 जून 2018

man crushed to death by his own mothers coffin
Weird Stories

मरने के बाद इस तरह बेटे को साथ ले गई मां, देखने वालों की भी निकल गई चीख

20 जून 2018

exam
Weird Stories

एग्जाम में चीटिंग रोकने के लिए सरकार ने किया ऐसा काम, बच्चे नकल करने से पहले हो जाएं सावधान

22 जून 2018

food
Weird Stories

ग्राहकों की लंबी लाइन ने रेस्तरां को किया कंगाल, पहली बार सामने आया अजीबो-गरीब किस्सा

21 जून 2018

wedding
Weird Stories

तलाक के लिए कोर्ट पहुंचे शख्स ने जब खोला पत्नी की 'मर्दानगी' का राज, जज हुए नाराज और...

19 जून 2018

egg
Weird Stories

अंडे की भुर्जी खाते ही चंद सेकेंड में महिला के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सच्चाई जानकर खाना ही छोड़ देंगे

22 जून 2018

single girl in the school
Weird Stories

250 लड़कों के बीच पढ़ती है एक अकेली लड़की, इस वजह से लड़कियों के स्कूल में नहीं मिला एडमिशन

21 जून 2018

visa
Weird Stories

19 तरह के होते हैं वीजा, जानिए किस दस्तावेज पर आप कितने दिन जा सकते हैं विदेश, खबर बहुत जरूरी है

19 जून 2018

girl hug on eid
Weird Stories

ईद पर लड़की से गले मिलने को मॉल के बाहर लंबी लाइन, चंद पलों में वायरल हुआ वीडियो

20 जून 2018

application
Weird Stories

पुलिसवाले ने आवेदन कर अपनी ही पत्नी को पीटने की मांगी अनुमति, वजह है चौंकाने वाली

21 जून 2018

liquor ban
Weird Stories

बिहार में शराबबंदी के बाद अब पुरुषों में आया ऐसा बदलाव, पत्नियों को हो रही हैरानी

19 जून 2018

यंगाकडो अंतरराष्ट्रीय होटल
student
Pyongyang International Airport
उत्तर कोरिया
अमरीका में बनी हर चीज हमारी दुश्मन है
bus
stairs
lift
building
पांचवी मंज़िल की दिवारों पर अमरीका और जापान विरोधी पोस्टर लगे थे
HOTEL
NORTH KOREA
north korea

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.