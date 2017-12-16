Download App
अंग्रेज दिखती है ये 'देसी गर्ल', पिता से उठा भरोसा, अब लिया बड़ा फैसला

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 12:19 PM IST
desi girl who was bullied because she has white skin now wants a DNA test

यूरोपीय लड़कियों जैसी हरी आंखें, लाल बाल, गोरी त्वचा और उस पर झाइयां। इन खूबियों के चलते मुुंबई की पूजा गणात्रा बेहद खूबसूरत दिखती हैं, लेकिन उनकी यही खूबसूरती कई साल उनकी दुश्मन रही।

 

