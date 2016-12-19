बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"58578f564f1c1b716be3918f","slug":"chinese-father-marries-his-critically-ill-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
6 साल की बच्ची से उसके ही पिता ने की शादी, वजह रुला देगी
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 10:48 AM IST
माता-पिता के लिए उनके बच्चे सबसे अनमोल होते हैं, यही वजह है कि वह उनकी हर एक ख्वाहिश को पूरा करने के लिए कुछ भी कर गुजरते हैं। लेकिन एक पिता ने अपनी बेटी का ऐसा सपना पूरा किया जिसे जानकर आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे।
