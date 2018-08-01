शहर चुनें

मिलिए 'देसी हल्क' से, इस लड़के की जांबाजी देखकर खौफ खा जाते हैं लोग...

Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 05:42 PM IST
स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
1 of 10
मिलिए फौलादी शरीर वाले 'देसी हल्क' से, आपने आज  तक जो भी स्टंट देखे होंगे वो इसके सामने कुछ भी नहीं है। लड़के की जांबाजी देखकर खौफ खाते हैं लोग। यकीं नही आता तो खुद देखिए...
स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र का स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र का स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र का स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र का स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र का स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र का स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र का स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र का स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह

