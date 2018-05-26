बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b094ffa4f1c1b956e8b4ac9","slug":"birth-control-methods-in-ancient-time-applied-across-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0915 \u0924\u0915,\u090f\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
OMG! नींबू से लेकर कोक तक,एबॉर्शन के ये उपाय जानकर ठोक लेंगे माथा
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 26 May 2018 05:46 PM IST
मॉडर्न जमाने में गर्भधारण रोकने या एबॉर्शन के लिए कई सुरक्षित उपाय मौजूद हैं। मगर पुराने जमाने में ऐसे-ऐसे उपाय किए जाते थे, जिन्हें जानने के बाद आप माथा पीट लेंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b094ffa4f1c1b956e8b4ac9","slug":"birth-control-methods-in-ancient-time-applied-across-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0915 \u0924\u0915,\u090f\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b094ffa4f1c1b956e8b4ac9","slug":"birth-control-methods-in-ancient-time-applied-across-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0915 \u0924\u0915,\u090f\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b094ffa4f1c1b956e8b4ac9","slug":"birth-control-methods-in-ancient-time-applied-across-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0915 \u0924\u0915,\u090f\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b094ffa4f1c1b956e8b4ac9","slug":"birth-control-methods-in-ancient-time-applied-across-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0915 \u0924\u0915,\u090f\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b094ffa4f1c1b956e8b4ac9","slug":"birth-control-methods-in-ancient-time-applied-across-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0915 \u0924\u0915,\u090f\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b094ffa4f1c1b956e8b4ac9","slug":"birth-control-methods-in-ancient-time-applied-across-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0915 \u0924\u0915,\u090f\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b094ffa4f1c1b956e8b4ac9","slug":"birth-control-methods-in-ancient-time-applied-across-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"OMG! \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0915 \u0924\u0915,\u090f\u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u094b\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.