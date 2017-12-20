Download App
इस गाने पर नाचते-नाचते फौजी हो गए इतने गरम, कपड़े तक उतार फेंके, देखें वीडियो

राजेश सैनी

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:12 PM IST
भारतीय सेना के जवानों को आपने बॉर्डर पर दुश्मनों से लोहा लेते बखूबी देखा होगा, लेकिन इन दिनों फेसबुक पर सेना के जवानों का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जोकि करीब हर फेसबुक यूजर का ध्यान अपनी ओर आकर्षित कर रहा है। अबतक इस वीडियो को 7 हजार से भी ज्यादा लोग लाइक कर चुके हैं। 2 हजार से ज्यादा फेसबुक यूजर ने वीडियो अपनी वॉल पर शेयर किया है।
 

