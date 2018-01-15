बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लड़की ने चेहरे पर पोता अपने पीरियड्स का ब्लड, वजह जानकर चौंक जाएंगे
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 12:16 PM IST
भारतीय समाज में महिलाओं की माहवारी को लेकर कई तरह की अवधारणाएं हैं, लेकिन अब समाज में इसे लेकर कई सारी प्रगतिशील चर्चाएं होने लगी है। इसे अंग्रेजी में हम 'Menstrual Periods' भी कहते हैं।
इस मुद्दे को समाज के सामने पेश करने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया की एक स्पिरिट हीलर और फॉर्मर हेयरड्रेसर 26 वर्षीय याजमीना जेद ने एक अजीबों गरीब कदम उठाया जिसके बाद से वो एकाएक चर्चा में आ गई। अगली स्लाइड देखें
