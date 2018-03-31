बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abf6b084f1c1bdd618b4a8d","slug":"a-toddler-captured-in-nanny-cam-when-her-saying-the-sweetest-things-about-the-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
नहीं देखा होगा आपने 2 साल की बच्ची का ऐसा वायरल वीडियो, अंधेरे कमरे में मां-बाप भी रह गए दंग
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 05:17 PM IST
कुछ समय पहले इंटरनेट पर शेयर हुई इस वीडियो को यूजर्स ने काफी सराहा था। दरअसल, दो साल की एक बच्ची अमेरिका के साउथ कैरोलीना शहर में हर रात अपने माता-पिता के साथ भगवान को याद करते हुए और अपने परिवार समेत सभी लोगों का शुक्रिया अदा किया करती थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5abf6b084f1c1bdd618b4a8d","slug":"a-toddler-captured-in-nanny-cam-when-her-saying-the-sweetest-things-about-the-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abf6b084f1c1bdd618b4a8d","slug":"a-toddler-captured-in-nanny-cam-when-her-saying-the-sweetest-things-about-the-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abf6b084f1c1bdd618b4a8d","slug":"a-toddler-captured-in-nanny-cam-when-her-saying-the-sweetest-things-about-the-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abf6b084f1c1bdd618b4a8d","slug":"a-toddler-captured-in-nanny-cam-when-her-saying-the-sweetest-things-about-the-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abf6b084f1c1bdd618b4a8d","slug":"a-toddler-captured-in-nanny-cam-when-her-saying-the-sweetest-things-about-the-family","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.