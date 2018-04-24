शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   A significant man who distributes handwritten newspaper

17 साल से ये शख्स कर रहा ऐसा कारनामा, दुनिया जान जाए तो करने लगेंं सलाम

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 10:20 AM IST
man distribute hand written news paper
1 of 7
पत्रकारिता का नाम सुनकर लोगों के दिमाग में चैनल और अखबार के पन्ने घूमने लगते हैं। सबसे पहले आपके दिमाग में नाम शोहरत और पैसे वाला एक प्रोफेशन ध्यान में आता है। लेकिन इन सबके पीछे छुपी रह जाती है पत्रकार की मेहनत। दरअसल, वह लोगों को नजर ही नहीं आती है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
newspaper journalist

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

uttar pradesh agra girl married another girl in group marriage ceremony after become a boy
Weird Stories

शादी के 5 दिन बाद खुली दूल्हे की असलियत तो दंग रह गए घरवाले, दुल्हन बोली- मुझे मंजूर है

23 अप्रैल 2018

son doing homework wiith mother on scooter
Weird Stories

मम्मी के साथ स्कूटर पर 7 साल का बेटा कर रहा था स्कूल का काम, वीडियो देखकर आप भी होंगे हैरान

20 अप्रैल 2018

boyfriend reached at girlfriend wedding doing varmala with her in front of would be husband
Weird Stories

मंच पर वरमाला के दौरान अचानक कुछ ऐसा कर बैठा प्रेमी, दुल्हन हुई गदगद, दंग रह गया दूल्हा

23 अप्रैल 2018

lady inspector
Weird Stories

FIR लिखाने आए शख्स से महिला सब-इंस्पेक्टर ने की ऐसी डिमांड, बोली- 'इसे पूरा करो तो होगा काम'

22 अप्रैल 2018

shocking rituals around the world
Weird Stories

लोग यहां मुफ्त में बनाते हैं शारीरिक संबंध, बस एक शर्त पर

19 अप्रैल 2018

west bengal bride refused marriage with drunked groom and call police
Weird Stories

शादी में टल्ली होकर पहुंचा दूल्हा, लड़खड़ाने लगे कदम तो दुल्हन ने सबके सामने कर दिया ऐसा काम

23 अप्रैल 2018

More in Weird Stories

अमेजॉन
Weird Stories

लड़की ने ट्वीट कर लिखा आपकी साईट पर सब मिलता है मुझे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड चाहिए, Amazon ने भी नहीं किया निराश

22 अप्रैल 2018

british airlines airhostess left her job to became a webcam porn model reveals the truth
Weird Stories

इस लड़की को थी पोर्न फिल्में देखने की लत, नौकरी छोड़कर इंटरनेट पर करने लगी ये काम और फिर...

21 अप्रैल 2018

5 famous but unsafe places in noida and delhi ncr beware of going there
Weird Stories

एनसीआर की 5 ऐसी जगह जो जितनी मशहूर उतनी असुरक्षित, जाने से पहले 10 बार सोच लें

18 अप्रैल 2018

selfie which will give you goosebumps
Weird Stories

दिल दहला देने वाली सेल्फी, कमजोर दिल वाले ना देखें

20 अप्रैल 2018

age gap relationship couples
Weird Stories

अनोखी लव स्टोरीः 72 वर्षीय दादी को 19 साल के लड़के से प्यार, पोते से भी छोटा निकला पति

22 अप्रैल 2018

banana
Weird Stories

एक केले की कीमत ने हिला कर रख दी इस महिला की दुनिया, खाना तो दूर बिल देखकर हो गई ऐसी हालत

21 अप्रैल 2018

cinema saudi arab
Weird Stories

35 साल बैन के बाद सऊदी अरब में पहली बार खुला सिनेमा हॉल, दिखाई गई यह फिल्म

22 अप्रैल 2018

going beyond limit to look beautiful
Weird Stories

खूबसूरत दिखने के लिए इस लड़की ने तोड़ दीं सारी हदें, आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

19 अप्रैल 2018

notes
Weird Stories

गर्लफ्रेंड ने शादी से किया मना तो ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने लाखों रुपए लेकर कर दी ऐसी हरकत, फिर जो हुआ...

22 अप्रैल 2018

jackpot lottery reaction
Weird Stories

पिता की अंतिम इच्छा को पूरी करने निकला था बेटा, एक झटके में बना 50 करोड़ का मालिक

23 अप्रैल 2018

aryan pasha
Weird Stories

क्या आप मानेंगे कि ये शख़्स कभी लड़की था...? वीडियो देख कुदरत से विश्वास उठ जाएगा

18 अप्रैल 2018

Man dressed Spider Man
Weird Stories

स्पाइडर मैन को 105 साल की जेल, बच्चों को फुसलाकर बनाता था अश्लील वीडियोज, फिर..

20 अप्रैल 2018

tample
Weird Stories

चेन्नई के इस मंदिर में जरा संभलकर जाएं, भक्तों को प्रसाद में दी जाती है ये खास चीज

21 अप्रैल 2018

train
Weird Stories

बीच रास्ते में ड्राइवर ने खड़ी कर दी मालगाड़ी, कहा- ड्यूटी आवर खत्म मैं तो चला घर....

21 अप्रैल 2018

bride
Weird Stories

मंडप में दूल्हे की एक झलक देखते ही बिदक गई दुल्हन, वरमाला से पहले 'तलाक' दे डाला

18 अप्रैल 2018

bridge
Weird Stories

घड़ी की सुई की तरह घुमा दिया भारी भरकम पुल, इंजीनियरों ने ऐसे किया कमाल

22 अप्रैल 2018

man distribute hand written news paper
news paper
news paper
news paper
dinesh with his paper
news paper
news paper

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.