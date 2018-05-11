बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
समुद्री तूफान के बीच इस शख्स ने किया वो कारनामा, कमजोर दिल वाले देख लें तो लग जाए सदमा
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 09:53 AM IST
वो कहते है न कि एक तस्वीर हजार शब्द के बराबर होती है। ऐसी ही एक तस्वीर इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई है। यह तस्वीर है एक ऑस्ट्रेलियाई एडवेंचर फोटोग्राफर की। उसने ऐसी तस्वीर निकाली है जिसे देखकर हो सकता है आपकी दिल धड़कने भी तेज हो जाए...
