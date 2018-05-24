शहर चुनें

इस मंदिर में सोने वाली महिलाएं प्रेग्नेंट होने से पहले जान जाती हैं लड़का होगा या लड़की

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 12:08 PM IST
Maa Simsa Temple
1 of 5
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी जिले में सिमस गांव है। यहां प्राचीन मां सिमसा मंदिर है। कहा जाता है कि जो भी महिला यहां जमीन पर सोती है, उसे गर्भवती होने से पहले ही पता चल जाता है कि उसे बेटा होगा या बेटी। ऐसी मान्यता है कि मां शारदा खुद सपने में आकर महिला को संकेत देती हैं।

 
maa simsa temple sharada devi navratri 2018

