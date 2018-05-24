बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस मंदिर में सोने वाली महिलाएं प्रेग्नेंट होने से पहले जान जाती हैं लड़का होगा या लड़की
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 12:08 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी जिले में सिमस गांव है। यहां प्राचीन मां सिमसा मंदिर है। कहा जाता है कि जो भी महिला यहां जमीन पर सोती है, उसे गर्भवती होने से पहले ही पता चल जाता है कि उसे बेटा होगा या बेटी। ऐसी मान्यता है कि मां शारदा खुद सपने में आकर महिला को संकेत देती हैं।
