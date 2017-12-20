बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'गुड़ियों के अस्पताल' आकर सहम उठते हैं लोग, सामने आती है जब ये भयानक तस्वीरें...
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 06:20 PM IST
ये अस्पताल मरीजों का नहीं बल्कि गुड़ियों का अस्पताल है। इस अस्पताल की कहानी के बारे में आप जानते हैं क्या..? बताते हैं कि इस अस्पताल का 200 साल पुराना बेहद भयानक इतिहास है।
