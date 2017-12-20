Download App
'गुड़ियों के अस्पताल' आकर सहम उठते हैं लोग, सामने आती है जब ये भयानक तस्वीरें...

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 06:20 PM IST
Creepy pictures reveal the inside of doll hospital at portugal

ये अस्पताल मरीजों का नहीं बल्कि गुड़ियों का अस्पताल है। इस अस्पताल की कहानी के बारे में आप जानते हैं क्या..? बताते हैं कि इस अस्पताल का 200 साल पुराना बेहद भयानक इतिहास है।

 

