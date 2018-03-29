बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abcb1624f1c1b592a8b4812","slug":"a-mysterious-secret-related-to-the-sai-baba-statue-of-shirdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
शिरडी के साईंबाबा की मूर्ति से जुड़ा है एक रहस्यमयी राज, नहीं जानते होंगे आप
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 10:02 AM IST
एक ओर जहां साईं बाबा के प्रति लोगों की आस्था बढ़ रही है, वहीं इसके साथ एक विवाद भी सालों से चला आ रहा है कि साईं वाकयी ईश्वर थे या नहीं? खास बात ये है कि साईं बाबा की पूजा-अर्चना सिर्फ भारत ही नहीं, आज पूरी दुनिया में होती है और उनके चमत्कारों का गुणगान भी किया जाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
More in Supernatural Stories
{"_id":"5abcb1624f1c1b592a8b4812","slug":"a-mysterious-secret-related-to-the-sai-baba-statue-of-shirdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abcb1624f1c1b592a8b4812","slug":"a-mysterious-secret-related-to-the-sai-baba-statue-of-shirdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abcb1624f1c1b592a8b4812","slug":"a-mysterious-secret-related-to-the-sai-baba-statue-of-shirdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abcb1624f1c1b592a8b4812","slug":"a-mysterious-secret-related-to-the-sai-baba-statue-of-shirdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abcb1624f1c1b592a8b4812","slug":"a-mysterious-secret-related-to-the-sai-baba-statue-of-shirdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5abcb1624f1c1b592a8b4812","slug":"a-mysterious-secret-related-to-the-sai-baba-statue-of-shirdi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0930\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0908\u0902\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.