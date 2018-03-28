बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abb12754f1c1b90778b7e75","slug":"scientists-found-a-completely-new-way-to-chemotherapy-option","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u091c \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0925\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाला कैंसर का तोड़, बिना कीमोथेरिपी कराए मरीज को मिलेगा जीवनदान
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 12:31 PM IST
वैज्ञानिकों को एक बड़ी उपलब्धि हाथ लगी है। उन्होंने कैंसर के इलाज में कीमोथेरेपी और उन दवाओं का विकल्प खोज लिया है, जो कैंसर के इलाज के दौरान कैंसर सेल्स के साथ सामान्य सेल्स को भी नुकसान पहुंचाती हैं। वैज्ञानिकों ने चूहों पर सफल प्रयोग किया है। हालांकि इसे मानव शरीर पर लागू करने में अभी काफी वक्त है लेकिन पहले ही पायदान पर प्रयोग को सफलता मिलने से वैज्ञानिक उत्साहित हैं।
