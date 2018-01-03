बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4cadba4f1c1b3d198b49c9","slug":"nasa-biggest-finding-of-one-other-star-system-with-eight-planets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"NASA \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u091c, \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 '\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e' ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
NASA की सबसे बड़ी खोज, ढूंढ निकाली एक 'दूसरी दुनिया'
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 06:31 PM IST
नासा ने गूगल की मदद से अब तक की सबसे बड़ी खोज की है, जिसके बारे में जानकर आप भी दंग रह जाएंगे...
दरअसल, नासा ने एक हमारे जैसा एक दूसरा यूनिवर्स खोज निकाला है। है ना चौंका देने वाली जानकारी। बताया जा रहा है कि यह सौर मंडल धरती से करीब 2,545 प्रकाश वर्ष दूर है। अब जानिए नासा के लिए कैसे हुआ ये पॉसिबल.. अगली स्लाइड देखें
