बाथरूम-बेडरूम और लिविंगरूम तो सुना होगा, लो अब आया अनोखा 'अंडरवियर रूम'
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 04:07 PM IST
अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहने वाले स्टार फुटबॉलर डेविड बेकहम और उनकी सेलिब्रिटी वाइफ विक्टोरिया एक बार फिर चर्चाओं में हैं। खबर है कि इस स्टार जोड़ी ने अपने नए बंगले में अंडरवेअर रखने के लिए न सिर्फ कमरा बनवाने का फैसला लिया बल्कि उसपर '60,000 पाउंड' तक खर्च कर डाले।
