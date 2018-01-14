बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5b11e84f1c1bb13f8b4c38","slug":"worlds-most-special-dog-appoint-for-this-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
यह है दुनिया का सबसे खास कुत्ता, बड़े काम के लिए हुआ अप्वाइंट
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 06:01 PM IST
कुत्ता वफादार होता है इसलिए हमेशा से आदमी का यह सबसे भरोसेमंद साथी माना जाता है। घरों में तो लोग इन्हे पालते ही हैं, इसके अलावा इनका इस्तेमाल दुनियाभर की पुलिस भी करती है। लेकिन आज जिस कुत्ते की हम बात कर रहे हैं उसकी भर्ती कुछ अजीबोगरीब काम के लिए हुई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5b11e84f1c1bb13f8b4c38","slug":"worlds-most-special-dog-appoint-for-this-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a5b11e84f1c1bb13f8b4c38","slug":"worlds-most-special-dog-appoint-for-this-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a5b11e84f1c1bb13f8b4c38","slug":"worlds-most-special-dog-appoint-for-this-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a5b11e84f1c1bb13f8b4c38","slug":"worlds-most-special-dog-appoint-for-this-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.