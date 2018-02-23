बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8fe5e84f1c1b187e8b7d39","slug":"this-dog-died-while-crying-since-twelve-years-at-masters-grave","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932 ","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
12 साल से एक क्रब पर जाकर रोता था यह कुत्ता, वजह जानकर भर आएगा आपका दिल
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 04:08 PM IST
आदिम युग में झांक कर देखें तो पता चलेगा जानवरों में इंसान का सबसे पहला दोस्त कोई बना है तो वह कुत्ता है। जी हां, युगों-युगों से आज तक यह जानवर अपनी वफादारी का सबूत देते हुए आ रहा है। समय-समय पर हमें कुत्तों की वफादारी से जुड़े किस्से-कहानियां जानने को मिलती रहती है लेकिन आज हम अपने पाठकों के साथ कुत्ते से जुड़ा एक ऐसा मामला शेयर करेंगे जिसे जानकर आपका दिल भी भर आएगा।
