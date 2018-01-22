बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a65be2e4f1c1ba2268b5c8a","slug":"see-this-selfie-cat-who-loves-camera-a-lot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
बड़े जोर की है ये बिल्ली, खुद लेती है सेल्फी, इसका स्टाइल देख आएगी हंसी
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 06:48 PM IST
अच्छी सेल्फी लेने वालों के दावे को बोगस साबित कर देगी ये बिल्ली। यकीन न आए तो अपनी आंखों से देख लें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a65be2e4f1c1ba2268b5c8a","slug":"see-this-selfie-cat-who-loves-camera-a-lot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a65be2e4f1c1ba2268b5c8a","slug":"see-this-selfie-cat-who-loves-camera-a-lot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a65be2e4f1c1ba2268b5c8a","slug":"see-this-selfie-cat-who-loves-camera-a-lot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a65be2e4f1c1ba2268b5c8a","slug":"see-this-selfie-cat-who-loves-camera-a-lot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a65be2e4f1c1ba2268b5c8a","slug":"see-this-selfie-cat-who-loves-camera-a-lot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a65be2e4f1c1ba2268b5c8a","slug":"see-this-selfie-cat-who-loves-camera-a-lot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.