इस अद्भुत हाथी के हैं 'लाल कान', खासियत जानेंगे तो रह जाएंगे दंग
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 03:45 PM IST
नए साल की शुरुआत होने जा रही है और लंबे समय के बाद जंगली जानवरों में इस विशालकाय जीव की एक नई प्रजाति तलाश ली गई है। समझ तो गए ही होंगे हम किसकी बात कर रहे हैं। ये जानवर है हाथी।
