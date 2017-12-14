Download App
आपका शहर Close

जूते सी चोंच वाला है ये पक्षी, बड़े ही चाव से खाता है मगरमच्छ

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 05:58 PM IST
This bird eats crocodile with the Shoe beak

एक पक्षी है, जिसे पूर्वी अफ्रीका के दलदली और पानी वाले क्षेत्र में रहना भाता है। बता सकते हो, वह कौन सा पक्षी है?

Comments

Browse By Tags

shubil bird sudan zambia More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इस अद्भुत हाथी के हैं 'लाल कान', खासियत जानेंगे तो रह जाएंगे दंग

Most rare species of elephants spot in India
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

यहां 'उगते' हैं जहरीले सांप, गांव का हर शख्स पैदा करता है 30 हजार सांप

sanke farming in china
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

12 फीट का अजगर देख कॉलेज में कोहराम, फिर गुरु हुए शुरू और कर दिया कमाल

twelve feet python spotted at Degree college in Allahabad
  • शुक्रवार, 8 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!