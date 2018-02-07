बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7aa7ad4f1c1b514a8b7dfe","slug":"know-about-the-mystery-why-there-are-not-any-snake-in-ireland","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
आयरलैंड में क्यों नहीं पाया जाता कोई सांप, रहस्य जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 01:01 PM IST
आयरलैंड जिसका नाम आपने सिर्फ क्रिकेट वर्ल्डकप मैच के दौरान ही सुना होगा। पक्की बात है इस देश के बारे में आप ज्यादा कुछ नहीं जानते होंगे। आज हम आपको अपनी इस स्टोरी के माध्यम से आयरलैंड से जुड़ी ऐसी रोचक बातें बताएंगे जिनके बारे में जानकर आप भी दंग रह जाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7aa7ad4f1c1b514a8b7dfe","slug":"know-about-the-mystery-why-there-are-not-any-snake-in-ireland","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a7aa7ad4f1c1b514a8b7dfe","slug":"know-about-the-mystery-why-there-are-not-any-snake-in-ireland","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a7aa7ad4f1c1b514a8b7dfe","slug":"know-about-the-mystery-why-there-are-not-any-snake-in-ireland","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a7aa7ad4f1c1b514a8b7dfe","slug":"know-about-the-mystery-why-there-are-not-any-snake-in-ireland","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a7aa7ad4f1c1b514a8b7dfe","slug":"know-about-the-mystery-why-there-are-not-any-snake-in-ireland","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.