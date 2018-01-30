अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bizarre News ›   Amazing Animals ›   Incredible journey of a missing dog to find his master

OMG! मालिक को ढूंढ़ते हुए कुत्ते ने तय किया 180 KM सफर

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 05:08 PM IST
Incredible journey of a missing dog to find his master
demo
आज हम आपको एक ऐसी घटना से रूबरू कराएंगे जिसके बारे में जानकर आपको भी हैरानी होगी। एक पालतू कुत्ते ने मालिक को ढूंढने के लिए तकरीबन 180 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर लिया। इस बीच उसने एक रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेनें भी बदली। यकीन नहीं हो रहा न.. पढ़िए ये रिपोर्ट।

 
आगे पढ़ें

amazing animal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

hey ram hamne gandhi ko maar diya film first look has been released
Bollywood

जल्द ही बड़े परदे पर गूंजेगा ‘हे राम हमने गांधी को मार दिया’, आज सामने आया POSTAR

30 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh faced physical challanges during padmaavat shooting
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के ये सीन करने के बाद बेहोश हो जाते थे रणवीर सिंह, गले से चली जाती थी आवाज

30 जनवरी 2018

first time sapna choudhary talks about salman khan after coming out bigg boss 11
Bollywood

पहली बार सलमान खान पर बोलीं सपना चौधरी, 'बेइज्जती करने में कसर नहीं छोड़ते लेकिन मुझे...'

30 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta video going viral with mistry girl
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के 'मास्टरमाइंड' विकास गुप्ता कर रहे इस मिस्ट्री गर्ल को KISS, वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

30 जनवरी 2018

hina khan first interview after eviction of bigg boss 11
Bollywood

पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आईं हिना खान, बताया- Bigg Boss से बाहर आने के बाद क्या-क्या हुआ

30 जनवरी 2018

Superb show continues at Box Office Collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: 150 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने के करीब ‘पद्मावत’, जानिए 5वें दिन तक का कलेक्शन

30 जनवरी 2018

Chris Gayle shares his photo in punjabi look, After picked in Preity Zinta kIng eleven Punjab
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड हसीना प्रीति जिंटा की टीम में आते ही क्रिस गेल बन गए पंजाबी, पगड़ी में शेयर की PHOTO

30 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol body transformation for race 3 will shocked you
Bollywood

'रेस 3' में बॉबी देओल के आगे टिक नहीं पाएंगे सलमान खान, 23 साल के करियर में पहली ‌बार होगा ऐसा

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat will not release in Malaysia
Bollywood

जब पाकिस्तान में हरी झंडी तो जानिए क्यों इस मुस्लिम बाहुल देश में बैन हुई 'पद्मावत'?

30 जनवरी 2018

boxoffice analysis of Padmaavat vs Baahubali 2
Bollywood

बंपर कमाई के मामले में बाहुबली 2 के सामने बौनी है 'पद्मावत', आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले

30 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Man carried snake in metro women informed Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority posting video
Amazing Animals

अरे बाप रे! मेट्रो में सांप लेकर घुस आया एक शख्स, महिला की पड़ी नजर और मच गया हड़कंप, देखें वीडियो

अगर आपको दिख जाए मेट्रो में सांप तो क्या करेंगे आप?

10 अगस्त 2017

see picture of police man and the snake, going viral on social media
Amazing Animals

जब 23 फीट लंबे अजगह से भिड़ा पुलिस अधिकारी, तस्वीर हुई वायरल

14 दिसंबर 2017

story of a lamb, who saved his life from the wolf using intelligence
Amazing Animals

एक मेमने की कहानी, जिसने बुद्धि का उपयोग कर भेड़िए से अपनी जान बचाई

6 नवंबर 2017

Panda climbs and falls on tree, entertains people in zoo
Amazing Animals

सुस्त पांडा के इन कारनामों पर आ जाएगा आपको प्यार...

10 जुलाई 2017

Related Videos

'पद्मावत' से दीपिका पादुकोण ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, आप भी जानें

'पद्मावत' के 100 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होते ही दीपिका पादुकोण के नाम एक रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो गया है।

30 जनवरी 2018

Bollywood actors whose debut film was a Box Office failure 1:04

एक्टर्स जिनकी पहली फिल्म थी सुपर फ्लॉप, मेहनत से आज बने सुपरस्टार

30 जनवरी 2018

CCTV: A PERSON FALLEN FROM FOURTH FLOOR OF BUILDING IN KERALA 1:40

CCTV: केरल में शख्स तड़पता रहा और वो बने रहे तमाशबीन

30 जनवरी 2018

top ten headlines with news of india in final of under 19 world cup 2:38

पाकिस्तान को रौंदकर भारत U19 फाइनल में समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

30 जनवरी 2018

Video of Woman doing bowling goes viral 0:29

VIDEO: महिला को ये वीडियो बड़े ध्यान से देखें

30 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.