ऐसा जुकाम किसी को न हो, इतनी तेज खांसी महिला, बाहर आ गईं पसलियां
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 12:18 PM IST
अक्सर आपने देखा होगा खांसते-खांसते पसलियों में दर्द होने लगता है, लेकिन एक महिला के साथ खांसते हुए ऐसा हुआ जिसे सुनकर आपके होश उड़ जाएंगे। 66 साल की इस महिला को काफी समय से खांसी की शिकायत थी। एक दिन उनको ऐसी खांसी हुई कि उनकी पसलियां तक टूट गईं।
