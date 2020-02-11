शहर चुनें

MG Motor ने पेश किया रिकॉर्ड बनानेवाली MG ZS EV का पेट्रोल वर्जन, जानें इस SUV की 6 बड़ी बातें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 01:03 PM IST
MG ZS Petrol
MG ZS Petrol - फोटो : social media
MG Motor (एमजी मोटर) ने अपनी पहली क्रॉसओवर Electric SUV (इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी) MG ZS EV को कुछ दिनों पहले Auto Expo 2020 (ऑटो एक्सपो-2020) से पहले ही लॉन्च कर दिया था। हालांकि अब कंपनी लॉन्चिंग से पहले रिकॉर्ड बना चुकी अपनी इस इलेक्ट्रिक कार का पेट्रोल वर्जन लाने वाली है। MG ZS EV ने लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही बुकिंग का रिकॉर्ड कायम कर दिया था, इसलिए ZS EV की बुकिंग लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही बंद कर दी गई।अब MG Motor ने ऑटो एक्सपो-2020 में MG ZS Petrol को पेश किया। यह SUV दो इंजन ऑप्शंस के साथ आ सकती है। पेट्रोल वर्जन में कुछ कॉस्मेटिक बदलाव देखने को मिलेंगे। हालांकि लुक के मामले में यह अपने इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन से थोड़ा अलग नजर आ रही है। यहां जानिए इस MG ZS Petrol कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी के बारे में 6 बड़ी बातें। 
mg zs petrol autoexpo 2020 autoexpo delhi autoexpo ऑटो एक्सपो ऑटो एक्सपो 2020 mg motor
MG ZS Petrol
MG ZS Petrol - फोटो : social media
MG ZS
MG ZS - फोटो : social media
MG ZS
MG ZS - फोटो : social media
MG ZS (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
MG ZS (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : social media
MG ZS
MG ZS - फोटो : social media
MG Motor Logo
MG Motor Logo - फोटो : MG Motor
MG ZS
MG ZS - फोटो : social media
