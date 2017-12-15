मारुति Dzire और जीप Compass को पछाड़ ये बनी इंडियन कार ऑफ द ईयर
भारत के ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में इंडियन कार ऑफ द ईयर (ICOTY) को सबसे प्रतिष्ठित अवॉर्ड में से एक माना जाता है। हर साल बोर्ड के जूरी सदस्य लॉन्च हुए नए वाहनों की टेस्टिंग करते हैं और विजेता की घोषणा करते हैं। 2018 के लिए नई हुंडई वरना को इंडियन कार ऑफ द ईयर चुना गया है।
