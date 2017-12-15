Download App
आपका शहर Close

मारुति Dzire और जीप Compass को पछाड़ ये बनी इंडियन कार ऑफ द ईयर

+बाद में पढ़ें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 10:16 AM IST
Hyundai Verna becomes Indian Car of the Year, Maruti Dzire and Jeep Compass left behind

भारत के ऑटोमोबाइल बाजार में इंडियन कार ऑफ द ईयर (ICOTY) को सबसे प्रतिष्ठित अवॉर्ड में से एक माना जाता है। हर साल बोर्ड के जूरी सदस्य लॉन्च हुए नए वाहनों की टेस्टिंग करते हैं और विजेता की घोषणा करते हैं। 2018 के लिए नई हुंडई वरना को इंडियन कार ऑफ द ईयर चुना गया है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

hyundai verna indian car of the year maruti dzire

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

14 हजार से भी कम में ऐसे खरीदें Renault की ये SUV कार, फीचर्स भी हैं शानदार

Renault offering EMI Option for Captur SUV car
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

फोर्ड EcoSport से हुंडई Creta तक, ये हैं पेट्रोल इंजन वाली 5 किफायती SUV कार

5 Petrol Engine affordable SUV in India: Ford EcoSport to Hyundai Creta
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मारुति सुजुकी CelerioX vs रेनो Kwid: जानिए किसे खरीदना फायदे का सौदा

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X vs Renault Kwid: Price, Specification and Features
  • शनिवार, 9 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Maruti Swift से Suzuki Intruder तक, 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा सर्च की गईं ये कार और बाइक

Google India List of 2017: Top Trending Cars and Bikes
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

माइलेज से लेकर पावर तक बेस्ट है ये बाइक, बनी इंडियन मोटरसाइकिल ऑफ द ईयर

KTM 390 Duke becomes Indian Motorcycle Of The Year 2018
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गूगल ने बताया- 89 फीसदी भारतीय कार खरीदने से पहले करते हैं ये एक काम

89 Per cent Indians research online and Watch Videos before buying a Car, Says Google
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!