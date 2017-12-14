बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माइलेज से लेकर पावर तक बेस्ट है ये बाइक, बनी इंडियन मोटरसाइकिल ऑफ द ईयर
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:02 PM IST
केटीएम 390 ड्यूक साल 2017 की पॉपुलर स्पोर्ट्स बाइकों में से एक रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बाइक निर्माता कंपनी केटीएम भारत में बजाज ऑटो के साथ मिलकर अपने मॉडल्स की बिक्री करती है। अब इस बाइक को बेहद प्रतिष्ठित अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया है।
