Download App
आपका शहर Close

माइलेज से लेकर पावर तक बेस्ट है ये बाइक, बनी इंडियन मोटरसाइकिल ऑफ द ईयर

+बाद में पढ़ें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:02 PM IST
KTM 390 Duke becomes Indian Motorcycle Of The Year 2018

केटीएम 390 ड्यूक साल 2017 की पॉपुलर स्पोर्ट्स बाइकों में से एक रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बाइक निर्माता कंपनी केटीएम भारत में बजाज ऑटो के साथ मिलकर अपने मॉडल्स की बिक्री करती है। अब इस बाइक को बेहद प्रतिष्ठित अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

ktm ktm 390 duke imoty

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

कितनी आवाज वाले साइलेंसर को जब्त कर सकती है पुलिस, जानिए क्या कहता है नियम

Motorcycle Silencer Sound Limit in Motor Vehicle Act of India
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

125cc होंडा ग्राजिया स्कूटर खरीदने से पहले पढ़ लीजिए इसका रिव्यू

Honda Grazia: First Ride Review, Specification and Features
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Suzuki Intruder vs Bajaj Avenger: जानिए 150cc में कौन सी बाइक है आपके लिए बेहतर

Suzuki Intruder vs Bajaj Avenger: Price, Specification, Features Comparision
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

फोर्ड EcoSport से हुंडई Creta तक, ये हैं पेट्रोल इंजन वाली 5 किफायती SUV कार

5 Petrol Engine affordable SUV in India: Ford EcoSport to Hyundai Creta
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस नए फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुआ TVS का बेस्ट सेलिंग Jupiter, ये है कीमत

TVS launched updated Jupiter Scooter with new Colors and BS-4 Engine
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कितनी आवाज वाले साइलेंसर को जब्त कर सकती है पुलिस, जानिए क्या कहता है नियम

Motorcycle Silencer Sound Limit in Motor Vehicle Act of India
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!