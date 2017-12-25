बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फॉक्सवैगन की इस इलेक्ट्रिक कार के फीचर्स जान दंग रह जाएंगे आप
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:05 AM IST
जर्मनी की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी फॉक्सवैगन ने 2016 कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रिक शो में BUDD-e कॉन्सेप्ट को पेश किया गया था। यह फॉक्सवैगन की ही मशहूर Microbus से प्रेरित है। इसमें पूरी तरह इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन दिया गया है।
