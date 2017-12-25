Download App
आपका शहर Close

फॉक्सवैगन की इस इलेक्ट्रिक कार के फीचर्स जान दंग रह जाएंगे आप

+बाद में पढ़ें

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 09:05 AM IST
German automaker Volkswagen BUDD-e Concept car Features

जर्मनी की वाहन निर्माता कंपनी फॉक्सवैगन ने 2016 कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रिक शो में BUDD-e कॉन्सेप्ट को पेश किया गया था। यह फॉक्सवैगन की ही मशहूर Microbus से प्रेरित है। इसमें पूरी तरह इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन दिया गया है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

volkswagen budd-e electric car

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

Alto से लेकर Creta तक, साल 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा बिकी ये कारें

Top selling car in 2017: Alto, Dzire, Baleno, Kwid, Vitara brezza, Creta
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहली बार नजर आई Datsun Go Cross, जानिए क्या है फीचर्स और कीमत

Datsun Go Cross: Spotted first time in Indonesia, launch in India 2018
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Hyundai Verna Review: 'इंडियन कार ऑफ द ईयर' को खरीदने से पहले पढ़ लीजिए रिव्यू

Hyundai Verna Wins Indian Car of the Year Award, Read Review before buying
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

हीरो बढ़ाने जा रही बाइक्स की कीमत, जनवरी से हो जाएगी इतनी महंगी

Hero MotoCorp to increase the prices of all models from January 2018
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

महिंद्रा TUV300 प्लस की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानिए इस 9-सीटर कार के फीचर्स

Mahindra TUV300 Plus Features and Price Revealed
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Alto से लेकर Creta तक, साल 2017 में सबसे ज्यादा बिकी ये कारें

Top selling car in 2017: Alto, Dzire, Baleno, Kwid, Vitara brezza, Creta
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!