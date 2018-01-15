Download App
20 हजार रुपए सस्ती मिल रही महिंद्रा की दमदार बाइक, 5 हजार में कीजिए बुक

ऑटो न्यूज, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 03:05 PM IST
Mahindra Mojo UT300 bookings open: Will be 20000 rupees cheaper Than current model
दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता कंपनी महिंद्रा टू-व्हीलर्स जल्द ही अपनी फ्लैगशिप मोटरसाइकिल Mojo का सस्ता वर्जन लाने जा रही है। इस बाइक का नाम महिंद्रा मोजो UT300 होगा। ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कंपनी ने बाइक को डीलरशिप पर पहुंचाना शुरू कर दिया है। 
