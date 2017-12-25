Download App
नए रंग-रूप में आई रॉयल एनफील्ड Thunderbird, कंपनी ने किया ये बदलाव

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:06 AM IST
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500x Spotted at dealership: Launch Date and Price

रॉयल एनफील्ड की Thunderbird 500 अब नए लुक में आ गई है। इसका नाम थंडरबर्ड 500x हो सकता है। हालांकि कंपनी की ओर से ऐसी पुष्टि नहीं की गई। नई बाइक कंपनी की डीलरशिप पर पहुंच गई है। 

