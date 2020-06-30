शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   To protect the car from rust in the rain, which one is the best Ceramic coating or Teflon coating?

बारिश में कार को जंग से बचाने के लिए 'सिरेमिक' या 'टेफलॉन' कोटिंग में किसे कराएं?

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 06:00 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
कोरोना वायरस के कारण लागू लॉकडाउन के चलते सारी सड़कें और आवाजाही बंद हो गई थी। हालांकि, अनलॉक-1 के बाद से अब सब कुछ फिर से शुरू हो गया है। लेकिन करीब दो महीने से भी ज्यादा समय तक रखी कारों में रस्टिंग की समस्या देखी जा रही है। वहीं, अब मानसून ने देश के हर इलाके में दस्तक दे दी है। ऐसे में अगर आप अपकी कार को पेंट करवाने जा रहे हैं या फिर आपकी कार में रस्टिंग की समस्या आ रही है, तो हमारी यह खबर आपके बड़े काम आ सकती है। आज हम आपको सिरेमिक कोटिंग और टेफलॉन कोटिंग के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। इन कोटिंग से आपके कार की चमक तो बढ़ेगी ही, इसके साथ ही इस पर जंग लगने का डर नहीं रहेगा। तो डालते हैं एक नजर,
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
UPSEE की तैयारी का काउंटडाउन शुरू, एक क्रैश कोर्स से बदल सकती है तकदीर
Click Here
विज्ञापन
car coating
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Indian Oil Petrol Pump
Auto News

इंडियन ऑयल के स्टेशन पर जल्द पेट्रोल के साथ मिलेगी ये नई सुविधा, मिनटों में होगा घंटों का काम

30 जून 2020

Offers
Auto News

Tata की इन तगड़ी कारों पर मिल रहा है 60,000 रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

30 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Om Banna Temple Rajasthan (Bullet Baba)
Auto News

राजस्थान के इस गांव में होती है 'बुलेट' की पूजा, कहानी ऐसी जो हैरान कर दे

30 जून 2020

datsun go
Auto News

ऑफर: इस महीने खरीदो Datsun Go और अगले साल भरो EMI, कीमत 4 लाख रुपये से भी सस्ती

29 जून 2020

एक माह तक लगातार कराएं पंचामृत से शिव का सामूहिक रुद्राभिषेक : ओम्कारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग (5 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त )
Puja

एक माह तक लगातार कराएं पंचामृत से शिव का सामूहिक रुद्राभिषेक : ओम्कारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग (5 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त )
Renault Kwid Discount Offers
Auto News

3 लाख रुपये से सस्ती कार पर पाएं 35000 रुपये का बंपर डिस्काउंट

29 जून 2020

Jawa Bike Riding Jackets
Auto News

बाइक चलाते समय इन 5 चीजों को हमेशा रखें साथ, सड़क हादसे के दौरान बचाते हैं आपकी जान

29 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

2020 Honda WR-V
Auto News

Honda की नई क्रॉसओवर SUV 2 जुलाई को हो रही है लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और सारी डिटेल्स

30 जून 2020

tyre balancing
Automobiles

अब कार के टायर देंगे एक लाख किलोमीटर तक आपका साथ, बस करने होंगे ये तीन जरूरी काम!

30 जून 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
Hero Xtreme
Auto News

Yamaha, TVS से लेकर Royal Enfield तक... जुलाई में लॉन्च होंगी ये 4 शानदार बाइक्स

30 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

बाइक, ऑटो रिक्शा, ट्रक सबकी लंबाई-चौड़ाई बदलेगी, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

30 जून 2020

एक माह तक लगातार कराएं पंचामृत से शिव का सामूहिक रुद्राभिषेक : ओम्कारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग (5 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त )
Puja

एक माह तक लगातार कराएं पंचामृत से शिव का सामूहिक रुद्राभिषेक : ओम्कारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग (5 जुलाई से 5 अगस्त )
Top 5 Scooters
Auto News

देश के टॉप 5 स्कूटर, जानें कौन है सबसे दमदार और किसकी कीमत है सबसे कम

29 जून 2020

Jeep Willys Miniature Toy
Auto News

तोहफे के लिए बनाया पूरी तरह से चलने वाला खिलौना Jeep Willys, आनंद महिंद्रा ने दिया यह ऑफर

29 जून 2020

MG Hector Plus
Auto News

आ रही है MG Motor की धाकड़ और बड़ी SUV, कंपनी ने वेबसाइट पर किया लिस्ट

29 जून 2020

Tesla Model 3
Auto News

जर्मनी के एक शख्स ने गलती से Tesla की 28 इलेक्ट्रिक कारों का ऑर्डर दे दिया, कीमत थी करीब 11.9 करोड़ रुपये

29 जून 2020

Driving Licence
Automobiles

बेहद अनमोल है आपका ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, इन देशों में बिना चालान कटे बेरोकटोक चला सकते हैं कार!

29 जून 2020

Force Gurkha
Auto News

जल्द लॉन्च होंगी भारतीय ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों की ये 'मेड इन इंडिया' कारें, एक से बढ़कर हैं इनकी खूबियां

29 जून 2020

Car Side Mirror
Auto News

कार चलाते समय 'रियर' और 'साइड' मिरर की इन '4 गलतियों' से होती हैं सबसे ज्यादा मौतें

29 जून 2020

Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO
Auto News

कम कीमत में तीन किफायती कारें, कीमत 3 लाख रुपये से भी कम, जानें कौन है सबसे अच्छी

28 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

बरसात के मौसम में होते हैं खतरनाक हादसे, ये 3 सावधानियां बचाएंगी आपकी जान

28 जून 2020

Helmet
Auto News

अपने हेलमेट को कोरोना वायरस से कैसे बचाएं? ये हैं 4 आसान तरीके

28 जून 2020

Bad Car Habits
Auto News

इन चार गलतियों से बर्बाद हो जाता है गाड़ी का क्लच

28 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

बारिश में इन चार जरूरी सामानों को कभी मत भूलना, वरना बाद में बस पछताना पड़ेगा

28 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Social Media
car paint
car paint
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Unsplash
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited