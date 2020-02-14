शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   tata motors february offer tata cars offers 2020 Tata Hexa Harrier Nexon Tigor Tiago Safari Storme

Tata की इन शानदार कारों पर मिल रही है 2 लाख रुपये तक की छूट, जल्दी करें मौका चूक न जाएं

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 03:09 PM IST
Tata Cars India
1 of 9
Tata Cars India - फोटो : Tata Motors
यदि आप Tata की कोई कार खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं, तो निवेश करने का यह सबसे अच्छा समय हो सकता है क्योंकि घरेलू कार निर्माता कंपनी अपनी लाइन-अप में Hexa (हेक्सा) से लेकर Tiago (टियागो) के BS4 ईंधन मानकों वाली गाड़ियों पर 2 लाख रुपये तक का फायदे दे रही है। यहां हम आपको टाटा मोटर्स के उन सभी BS4 मॉडल्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं जो फरवरी 2020 में एक्ट्रा फायदे के साथ उपलब्ध हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
tata cars tata motors feb offer tata cars offers 2020 tata motors
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Auto Expo 2020 Kia Sonet
Automobiles

मार्च 2020 तक सड़कों पर रफ्तार भरेंगी ये कारें, जल्द होंगी लॉन्च

14 फरवरी 2020

Hyundai Creta
Auto News

Hyundai दे रही अपनी लोकप्रिय SUV Creta पर 1 लाख 15 हजार तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, ऑफर सिर्फ 29 फरवरी तक

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Auto Expo 2020 Renault Symbioz
Automobiles

Auto Expo में पेश हुईं ये अजीबोगरीब गाड़ियां, आप भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

12 फरवरी 2020

JBM Truck
Auto News

Auto Expo: शानदार सुरक्षा फीचर्स वाली कमर्शियल गाड़ियां, तेल नहीं होगा चोरी, तो 4G इंटरनेट भी

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Auto Expo 2020 Models
Auto News

Auto Expo की 'जान' हैं ये ग्लैमरस चेहरे, एक दिन की कमाई जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप!

12 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020
Auto News

Auto Expo में कंपनियों के पवेलियन पर मॉडल्स ने बिखेरा रंग, म्यूजिक और डांस शो ने जुटाई भीड़

12 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
Volvo XC60
Auto News

Volvo BS6 पावरफुल कारें हैं अभी सस्ती, सिर्फ 31 मार्च तक ये खास ऑफर

11 फरवरी 2020

ola cab
Auto News

ग्लोबल होती ओला: अब लंदन में दौड़ेगी भारतीय टैक्सी Ola, लंदनवासियों को मिलेगी ये 3 सर्विस

11 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Kia Sonet
Auto News

Kia Seltos, Carnival और Sonet के बाद कंपनी लाएगी नई MPV, Ertiga और Marazzo से होगा मुकाबला

11 फरवरी 2020

MG ZS Petrol
Automobiles

MG Motor ने पेश किया रिकॉर्ड बनानेवाली MG ZS EV का पेट्रोल वर्जन, जानें इस SUV की 6 बड़ी बातें

11 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Kia Concept Cars
Automobiles

Auto Expo 2020 में इन कॉन्सेप्ट कारों ने चुराया दर्शकों का दिल, देखी 'फ्यूचर' की झलक

10 फरवरी 2020

Aqua Super Yacht
Automobiles

बिल गेट्स ने खरीदी 4600 करोड़ की कीमत वाली सुपर लग्जरी याट, इसके फीचर उड़ा देंगे होश!

10 फरवरी 2020

Renault K-ZE
Auto News

Auto Expo 2020 में पेश हुईं 5 टॉप इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, बैटरी से लेकर इंजन तक, जानें किसमें कितना दम

10 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Automobiles

Auto Expo 2020: मारुति ने दिखाई नई Gypsy की झलक, लुक और फीचर्स कर देंगे हैरान

10 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Great Wall Motors Haval
Auto News

भारत में 7000 करोड़ का निवेश करेगी Great wall Motors, 3000 से ज्यादा लोगों को मिलेगा रोजगार

9 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Skoda Vision IN concept
Auto News

Auto Expo 2020 में पेश की गईं ये शानदार 5 कॉन्सेप्ट कारें, जो इसी साल होंगी लॉन्च

9 फरवरी 2020

Hyundai Elite i20 2020 Teaser
Auto News

प्रीमियम हैचबैक कार Hyundai Elite i20 का नया वर्जन ला रही है कंपनी, पहले से होगी बेहतर

9 फरवरी 2020

Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020
Automobiles

बदल गई नई Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, इंजन, लुक से लेकर माइलेज तक, जानिए 10 बड़ी बातें

9 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020: Renault Symbioz
Auto News

Auto Expo 2020: बिना ड्राइवर चलने वाली Renault Symbioz में मिलेगा घर जैसा अहसास

9 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Auto News

Auto Expo 2020 : दुर्घटना से बचाएगी ऑटोमेशन से लैस कार, खतरों से आगाह करेगी ‘नई तकनीक’

9 फरवरी 2020

Tata Cars India
Tata Cars India - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Zest 
Tata Zest  - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Bolt 
Tata Bolt  - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
Safari Storme
Safari Storme
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Harrier SUV
Tata Harrier SUV
Tata Hexa 
Tata Hexa 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पुलवामा हमला 2019 : सुनिए कानपुर के CRPF जवान शहीद श्यामबाबू के बगैर परिवार का कैसे कटा एक साल

14 फरवरी 2019 में पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए डेरापुर के रैगवां निवासी श्याम बाबू के परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्य नाथ का भी बुलावा आया है।

14 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:00

चीन में कोरोनावायरस का यही रहा हाल तो भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

14 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:57

‘बागी 3’ के प्रमोशन में व्यस्त श्रद्धा कपूर और टाइगर श्रॉफ का दिखा कूल अंदाज

14 फरवरी 2020

सीआरपीएफ श्रद्धांजलि 1:36

Pulwama Terror Attack 2019 : श्रीनगर के लेथपोरा कैंप में CRPF ने दी अपने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

14 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:54

प्यार की मूरत का प्यार भरे दिन में हुआ था जन्म, कम उम्र में ही छोड़ दी थी दुनिया

14 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited