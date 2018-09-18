शहर चुनें

सलमान और शाहरुख खान की वैनिटी वैन की कीमत करोड़ो में, जानें क्या है खास

Updated Tue, 18 Sep 2018 01:46 PM IST
salman's vanity van
सलमान खान के दुनिया भर में बेशुमार फैन्स हैं। लोगों में सलमान खान को लेकर काफी क्रेज  है। उनके फैन्स सलमान की जिन्दगी से जुड़ी बाते जानने के लिए हमेशा बेताब रहते हैं। यह तो सभी जानते हैं कि खान साहब गैलेक्सी अपार्टमेंट में रहते हैं। वो भी अपने परिवार से अलग।

सलमान को बाइक्स और कारों का बेहद शोक है उनके पास कई लग्जरी कार और बाइक्स है। इसके साथ ही सलमान के पास एक ऐसी वैनिटी वैन है जो लाजवाब है।  खैर,आज हम सलमान खान की लग्जरी वैनिटी वैन के बारे में बताने जा रहें हैं। कि इस वैन को क्यों महल कहा जाता है।
