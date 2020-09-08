शहर चुनें
MG Hector स्पेशल एनिवर्सरी एडिशन लॉन्च, चार फीचर्स मिल रहे हैं मुफ्त, जानें कीमत

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 01:07 PM IST
MG Motor India (एमजी मोटर इंडिया) की भारतीय बाजार में पहली कार MG Hector (एमजी हेक्टर) के लिए, भारत में कारोबार का पहला साल काफी शानदार रहा है। जुलाई 2019 में बिक्री शुरू होने के साथ, जुलाई 2020 के आखिर तक, ऑटो निर्माता ने भारत में 26,000 हेक्टर एसयूवी की बिक्री की थी। यह हेक्टर को 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा बाजार हिस्सेदारी के साथ इस सेगमेंट में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कार बनाता है। और इस शानदार बिक्री का जश्न मनाने के लिए, ऑटो निर्माता ने अब Hector Special Anniversary Edition (हेक्टर स्पेशल एनिवर्सरी एडिशन) पेश किया है। यहां जानते हैं इस नई हेक्टर स्पेशल एनिवर्सरी एडिशन में क्या खास है। 
