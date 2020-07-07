MG Hector Plus एसयूवी की लॉन्चिंग 13 जुलाई को कंफर्म, जानें इस 6-सीटर कार की सारी डीटेल्स

{"_id":"5f047cea68c04a3fa2500ba7","slug":"mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-booking-open-mg-hector-plus-6-seater-interior-mg-hector-plus-interior-video-mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-inside-mg-hector-plus-features-mg-hector-plus-specifications","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector Plus \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 13 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 6-\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}

Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 07:17 PM IST

Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus - फोटो : For Representation Only

MG Motor India (एमजी मोटर इंडिया) ने अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित एसयूवी Hector Plus (हेक्टर प्लस) की बुकिंग सोमवार को शुरू कर दी है। अब इसकी लॉन्चिंग की तारीख का खुलासा हो गया है। एमजी मोटर अपनी तीन-पंक्ति वाली 6-सीटर एसयूवी Hector Plus को 13 जुलाई को भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च करेगी। एमजी मोटर की बहुत लोकप्रिय एसयूवी Hector (हेक्टर) और इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी कार ZS EV (जेडएस ईवी) के बाद Hector Plus देश में तीसरी कार होगी। कंपनी ने 2019 में हेक्टर के साथ भारतीय बाजार में एंट्री की थी और हेक्टर प्लस इसी का छह-सीटर वर्जन है। हेक्टर प्लस के एक्सटीरियर के कई बदलाव किए गए हैं जिससे इस एसयूवी का लुक और स्टाइल बिल्कुल नया हो गया है। वहीं इसके केबिन में भी कई अपडेट्स मिले हैं जिससे इसका इंटीरियर काफी ताजगी भरा है। Hector Plus एसयूवी की आधिकारिक तौर पर बुकिंग चालू है। इस कार को 50,000 रुपये में बुक कराया जा सकता है। इस एसयूवी को इस साल की दूसरी तिमाही में लॉन्च किया जाना था, लेकिन महामारी के कारण इसकी लॉन्चिंग की तारीख को आगे बढ़ा दिया गया था। यह कंपनी के सबसे पॉपुलर एसयूवी MG Hector का ज्याद स्पेशियस वर्जन है।