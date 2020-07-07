MG Hector Plus एसयूवी की लॉन्चिंग 13 जुलाई को कंफर्म, जानें इस 6-सीटर कार की सारी डीटेल्स

{"_id":"5f047cea68c04a3fa2500ba7","slug":"mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-booking-open-mg-hector-plus-6-seater-interior-mg-hector-plus-interior-video-mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-inside-mg-hector-plus-features-mg-hector-plus-specifications","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector Plus \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 13 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 6-\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5f047cea68c04a3fa2500ba7","slug":"mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-booking-open-mg-hector-plus-6-seater-interior-mg-hector-plus-interior-video-mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-inside-mg-hector-plus-features-mg-hector-plus-specifications","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector Plus \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 13 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 6-\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG Hector Plus
- फोटो : MG Motor
{"_id":"5f047cea68c04a3fa2500ba7","slug":"mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-booking-open-mg-hector-plus-6-seater-interior-mg-hector-plus-interior-video-mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-inside-mg-hector-plus-features-mg-hector-plus-specifications","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector Plus \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 13 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 6-\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5f047cea68c04a3fa2500ba7","slug":"mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-booking-open-mg-hector-plus-6-seater-interior-mg-hector-plus-interior-video-mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-inside-mg-hector-plus-features-mg-hector-plus-specifications","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector Plus \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 13 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 6-\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG Hector Plus
- फोटो : MG Motor
{"_id":"5f047cea68c04a3fa2500ba7","slug":"mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-booking-open-mg-hector-plus-6-seater-interior-mg-hector-plus-interior-video-mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-inside-mg-hector-plus-features-mg-hector-plus-specifications","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector Plus \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 13 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 6-\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Auto Expo 2020 MG Hector Plus
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"5f047cea68c04a3fa2500ba7","slug":"mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-booking-open-mg-hector-plus-6-seater-interior-mg-hector-plus-interior-video-mg-hector-plus-launch-date-in-india-mg-hector-plus-inside-mg-hector-plus-features-mg-hector-plus-specifications","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"MG Hector Plus \u090f\u0938\u092f\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 13 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 6-\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
MG Hector Plus
- फोटो : Social Media