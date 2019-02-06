शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Here is the reason why should you buy vitara brezza

Maruti Vitara Brezza के क्यों बढ़ रहे ग्राहक? ये हैं वो 5 कारण

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 05:53 PM IST
Vitara Brezza
1 of 6
Maruti Vitara Brezza बाजार में एक बेहतरीन कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी बन कर उभर रही है। जिसकी एक्स शोरूम कीमत 7,67,120 (एक्स-शोरूम दिल्ली) है। इस एसयूवी को बाजार में फोर्ड इकोस्पोर्ट के सामने पेश किया गया था। लेकिन लोगों को यह कार इतनी भा गई कि इसने देखते-देखते फोर्ड इकोस्पोर्ट को ही पीछे छोड़ दिया। 

बड़ी एसयूवी से लेकर कॉम्पैक्ट (सब -4 मीटर) तक के ग्राहकों की बदलती पसंद मारुति की विटारा ब्रेजा के लिए अच्छी साबित हुई । कभी आपने सोचा है कि हर कोई आज इस कार की बुकिंग क्यों कर रहा है? आइए बताते हैं  मारुति विटारा ब्रेजा खरीदने के 5 ठोस कारण......
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
maruti suzuki maruti suzuki vitara brezza maruti suzuki brezza
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Mahindra XUV300 Launch
Auto News

Mahindra XUV300 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले खुलासा, हर वैरियंट्स में ये होंगे फीचर

6 फरवरी 2019

new car
Auto News

Wagon R पर जबरदस्त छूट, मिल रहा 1.5 लाख रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट

5 फरवरी 2019

कॅरियर में सफलता के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कॅरियर में सफलता के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
Best petrol sedan cars
Auto News

ऐसी 5 गाड़ियां जो 28 किमी प्रति लीटर तक का देती हैं माइलेज

4 फरवरी 2019

Suv of star
Auto News

Salman से लेकर Virat तक सभी को इस Famous Bollywood car ने किया कायल

5 फरवरी 2019

2019 Ford Endeavour-4
Auto News

इस महीने आएगी Ford Endeavour फेसलिफ्ट, फीचरों से देगी Toyota Fortuner को मात

5 फरवरी 2019

electric car
Auto News

जानिए पेट्रोल कार के मुकाबले कितनी सस्ती पड़ती है इलेक्ट्रिक कार, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

4 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Auto News

Fiat Avventura
Auto News

जल्द ‘कबाड़’ हो जाएंगी ये कारें, भारत से अलविदा लेने वाली है ये कार कंपनी

1 फरवरी 2019

Tata Harrier
Auto News

खुशखबर, टाटा मोटर्स लाने वाला है चार नई कारें, इलेक्ट्रिक कार भी होगी लॉन्च

5 फरवरी 2019

कॅरियर में सफलता के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कॅरियर में सफलता के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
विज्ञापन
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Auto News

देखें Shahid Kapoor का Ducati Scrambler पर यह अंदाज

4 फरवरी 2019

super car
Auto News

ये हैं भारत की सबसे महंगी कार, कीमत में तैयार हो जाएगा एक महल

1 फरवरी 2019

honda cb300r vs KTM duke390
Auto News

Honda CB300R और KTM 390 Duke में कौन सी है बेस्ट, पढ़ें खबर

5 फरवरी 2019

Suzuki Regina concept launch auto expo-3
Auto News

कुछ ऐसी दिखेगी नई Maruti Alto, लुक-डिजाइन में बाकी कारें हो जाएंगी फेल

1 फरवरी 2019

Reuben singh Rolls Royce
Auto News

जिनती पगड़ी उतनी Rolls Royce कार, देखें इस सरदार के ठाठ

31 जनवरी 2019

Hyundai Ioniq india auto expo
Auto News

भारतीय सड़कों पर दिखी हुंडई की यह इलेट्रिक कार, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 280 किमी

1 फरवरी 2019

New Maruti Wagon r 2019
Auto News

New Maruti Wagon-R को मात्र 7 दिन में मिली 16,000 रिकॉर्ड बुकिंग

1 फरवरी 2019

Honda jazz 2019
Auto News

प्रीमियम B+ हैचबैक सेगमेंट में Maruti Baleno बेस्ट है या Honda Jazz, पढ़ें यह खबर

1 फरवरी 2019

Okinawa i praise scooter
Auto News

कहीं भी जाए बस यह स्कूटर लें जाएं, एक चार्ज में चलेगा 180 किमी

29 जनवरी 2019

2019 New Maruti WagonR launch
Auto News

क्यों खरीदनी चाहिए Maruti की नई WagonR, जरूर पढ़ें यह खबर

23 जनवरी 2019

dzire
Auto News

Dzire से लेकर Wagon R तक इन कारों पर मिल रहा बंपर डिस्काउंट

27 जनवरी 2019

Tips for buying a car
Auto News

Tips of the Day: कार खरीदने से पहले भूल गए ये बात तो होगा पछतावा

28 जनवरी 2019

Yamaha MT15 india
Auto News

आपने देखी यामाहा की ‘ट्रांसफॉर्मर्स’ लुक वाली धांसू बाइक, बुकिंग हुई शुरू

25 जनवरी 2019

Car Biometric Feature
Auto News

बस मिनटों में अपनी पुरानी कार को बना लें नया, देखें कैसे

25 जनवरी 2019

Vitara Brezza
Maruti suzuki Vitara Brezza Alloy wheels
brezza
vitara brezza crash test
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
विटारा ब्रेजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.