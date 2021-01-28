विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   global ncap rating for mahindra xuv300 First 5-Star Safety Rated Car In South Africa global ncap safety crash test mahindra xuv300 safety rating mahindra xuv300 safest car safety rating of mahindra xuv300

मेड-इन-इंडिया Mahindra XUV300 का जलवा, अफ्रीका में बनी Global NCAP की पहली 5-स्टार सुरक्षा रेटिंग वाली कार

Amar Sharma
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 11:40 PM IST
India made Mahindra XUV300 becomes Global NCAP’s first five star car in Africa
1 of 5
India made Mahindra XUV300 becomes Global NCAP’s first five star car in Africa - फोटो : Global NCAP
Mahindra XUV300 (महिंद्रा XUV300) एसयूवी कार के सिर पर एक और सेहरा बंधा है। इस भारतीय सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी को Global NCAP (ग्लोबल एनपीएपी) को 5 स्टार सुरक्षा रेटिंग हासिल हुई है और यह तमगा हासिल करने वाली दक्षिण अफ्रीका की पहली कार बन गई है। XUV300 एसयूवी को वर्ष 2020 में भारत में 5-सितारा सुरक्षा रेटिंग हासिल हुई थी। ग्लोबल एनसीएपी के भारतीय और अफ्रीकी कार्यक्रम एक जैसे मूल्यांकन प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हैं और उत्पादन अनुपालन समीक्षा के बाद, अब दक्षिण अफ्रीका में भी इस मॉडल के लिए रेटिंग की पुष्टि की गई है। XUV300 को भारत में बनाया गया है और दक्षिण अफ्रीका सहित विदेशों में कई बाजारों में इसका कार को निर्यात किया जाता है। 
automobiles auto news national mahindra xuv300 global ncap safety rating
