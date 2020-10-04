शहर चुनें
गाड़ी में HSRP लगवाना हुआ आसान, अब ऑनलाइन नहीं देना होगा आरसी और आईडी प्रूफ

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Oct 2020 10:07 AM IST
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Unsplash
अब हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट (एचएसआरपी) और कलर कोडेड स्टीकर के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना आसान हो गया है। ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर अब आपको किसी भी तरह के डॉक्युमेंट को अपलोड करने की जरूरत नहीं है। दरअसल आवेदन प्रक्रिया से अब गाड़ी के रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट और आईडी प्रूफ की सॉफ्ट कॉपी को अपलोड करने की शर्त को हटा दिया गया है।
