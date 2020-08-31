शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Book Tata Nexon EV on YONO and get free Home Charge installation tata nexon ev sbi offer sbi car loan tata nexon ev car loan

Tata Nexon EV खरीदने पर SBI दे रही है डबल फायदा, जानें क्या है स्कीम

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 31 Aug 2020 07:26 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
1 of 5
Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App - फोटो : For Refernce Only
कोरोना काल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और व्यक्तिगत स्वच्छता महामारी से बचाव का बहुत जरूरी पहलू है। इसके मद्देनजर हाल के दिनों में एक बार फिर गाड़ियों की मांग में तेजी देखी जा रही है। ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां ग्राहकों को लुभाने और अपने वाहनों की बिक्री बढ़ाने के लिए कई आकर्षक ऑफर्स पेश कर रही हैं। ऐसे में देश का सबसे बड़ा बैंक State Bank of India (SBI) (भारतीय स्टेट बैंक) अपने ग्राहकों को कार खरीदने पर विशेष ऑफर लेकर आई है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
पूरा करें भारतीय सेना का अपना सपना, CDS व CAPF में होगी बंपर भर्तियां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
tata nexon ev tata motors car loan sbi
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Kia Concept Cars
Auto News

धमाकेदार वापसी को तैयार ऑटो सेक्टर, कोरोना काल के नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए कंपनियों ने सब-कॉम्पैक्ट SUV पर लगाया जोर

31 अगस्त 2020

Bike Manufacturing Plant
Auto News

जून और जुलाई महीने में इन 10 मोटरसाइकिलों की हुई देश में सबसे ज्यादा खरीदारी

29 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki मना रही है Arena रिटेल चेन की तीसरी सालगिरह, यहां इन कारों की होती है बिक्री

31 अगस्त 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

जून और जुलाई महीने में इन 10 कारों की हुई सबसे ज्यादा खरीदारी, कोरोना काल में मचाया धूम

29 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें धन आगमन के शुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें धन आगमन के शुभ योग
Bike Manufacturing Plant
Auto News

कोरोना काल में भी इस बाइक की हो रही बंपर खरीदारी, देती है 81 kmpl का जबरदस्त माइलेज

29 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Motor Vehicle Tyres
Auto News

अब ग्राहक कर पाएंगे सही और गलत टायर की पहचान, सरकार जारी करेगी रेंटिग

28 अगस्त 2020

Bajaj Auto Bike Plant
Auto News

जीएसटी काउंसिल की बैठक में दोपहिया वाहनों पर जीएसटी दर घटाने पर नहीं हुआ कोई फैसला

27 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
Honda e Car
Auto News

होंडा ला रही है अपनी पहली ऑल-इलेक्ट्रिक कार Honda e, जानें कीमत और खासियतें

27 अगस्त 2020

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Auto News

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 का ब्रोशर हुआ लीक, 3 वेरिएंट्स में आएगी नई बाइक, जानें डिटेल्स

26 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें धन आगमन के शुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली, और जानें धन आगमन के शुभ योग
Hyundai Kona
Auto News

Hyundai ने ऑल-न्यू Kona और Kona N Line इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी की दिखाई झलक, जानें क्या है खास

26 अगस्त 2020

Honda Jazz BS6 2020
Auto News

Honda Jazz 2020 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कितनी है कीमत, मिलेंगे इलेक्ट्रिक सनरूफ और पैडल शिफ्टर जैसे सेगमेंट फर्स्ट फीचर्स

26 अगस्त 2020

MG Hector Plus
Auto News

MG Motor India बेचेगी सेकंड हैंड कार, सस्ते में खरीदें पसंदीदा वाहन

25 अगस्त 2020

Kia Sonet
Auto News

Kia Sonet की माइलेज का लॉन्चिंग से पहले खुलासा, जानें हर वेरिएंट की फ्यूल एफिशिएंसी का आंकड़ा

25 अगस्त 2020

Tata WhAP Combat Wheeled Kestrel
Auto News

गाड़ियों के कलपुर्जे बनाना छोड़ना चाहती हैं ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां, जाना चाहती हैं इस बिजनेस में

25 अगस्त 2020

Force Gurkha BS6
Auto News

Force Gurkha BS6 जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च, 2020 Mahindra Thar को देगी टक्कर

25 अगस्त 2020

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Auto News

Maruti XL6 की बिक्री 25000 पार, एमपीवी की एक साल में बाजार हिस्सेदारी पहुंची 51 फीसदी

25 अगस्त 2020

Delhi Traffic Police
Auto News

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस समेत गाड़ी के डॉक्यूमेंट्स की वैधता 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी, नहीं लगेगी लेट फीस

24 अगस्त 2020

Driving with Face Mask
Auto News

अकेले चला रहे हैं कार तो जरूर पहन लें मास्क, नहीं तो कट जाएगा 500 रुपये का चालान

24 अगस्त 2020

Electric Vehicles
Auto News

इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ी खरीदने पर सात दिनों में मिल जाएगी सब्सिडी, दिल्ली में सस्ती होगी ईवी

24 अगस्त 2020

Mahindra Thar Sholay meme
Auto News

ये Thar मुझे दे दे ठाकुर... फिल्म शोले के डायलॉग पर बने मीम, उत्साहित आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया साझा

23 अगस्त 2020

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors taking delivery of his New Tata Nexon EV
Auto News

Tata Sons और Tata Motors के अध्यक्ष एन चंद्रशेखरन ने अपने लिए खरीदी Tata Nexon EV, जानें इसकी खास बात

23 अगस्त 2020

Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App - फोटो : For Refernce Only
Tata Nexon EV charge
Tata Nexon EV charge - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Nexon EV India
Tata Nexon EV India - फोटो : Social Media
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV - फोटो : Tata Motors
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited