Tata Nexon EV खरीदने पर SBI दे रही है डबल फायदा, जानें क्या है स्कीम

{"_id":"5f4d017e8ebc3e3d0144cb8b","slug":"book-tata-nexon-ev-on-yono-and-get-free-home-charge-installation-tata-nexon-ev-sbi-offer-sbi-car-loan-tata-nexon-ev-car-loan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon EV \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 SBI \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
- फोटो : For Refernce Only
{"_id":"5f4d017e8ebc3e3d0144cb8b","slug":"book-tata-nexon-ev-on-yono-and-get-free-home-charge-installation-tata-nexon-ev-sbi-offer-sbi-car-loan-tata-nexon-ev-car-loan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon EV \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 SBI \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Nexon EV charge
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5f4d017e8ebc3e3d0144cb8b","slug":"book-tata-nexon-ev-on-yono-and-get-free-home-charge-installation-tata-nexon-ev-sbi-offer-sbi-car-loan-tata-nexon-ev-car-loan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon EV \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 SBI \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Nexon EV
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5f4d017e8ebc3e3d0144cb8b","slug":"book-tata-nexon-ev-on-yono-and-get-free-home-charge-installation-tata-nexon-ev-sbi-offer-sbi-car-loan-tata-nexon-ev-car-loan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon EV \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 SBI \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Nexon EV India
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5f4d017e8ebc3e3d0144cb8b","slug":"book-tata-nexon-ev-on-yono-and-get-free-home-charge-installation-tata-nexon-ev-sbi-offer-sbi-car-loan-tata-nexon-ev-car-loan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon EV \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 SBI \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Nexon EV
- फोटो : Tata Motors