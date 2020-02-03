शहर चुनें

Auto Expo 2020: भव्य पवेलियन तैयार करने में जुटीं कंपनियां, कारों-बाइकों के स्टंट का मिलेगा रोमांच

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, ग्रेटर नोएडा, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 01:21 PM IST
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रेटर नोएडा के India Expo Mart (इंडिया एक्सपो मार्ट) में कार, बस, बाइक, ऑटो, ट्रक के नए मॉडल पहुंच चुके हैं। Auto Expo 2020 (ऑटो एक्सपो 2020) के लिए विभिन्न ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों ने वाहनों को अपने-अपने पवेलियन में सजाना शुरू कर दिया है। 5 और 6 फरवरी को नए मॉडलों से पर्दा उठेगा। जबकि, आम जनता 7 फरवरी से दीदार कर सकेगी। वहीं, नई कारों और बाइकों के स्टंट के रोमांच के साथ-साथ दर्शक स्वादिष्ट खाने भी का लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे। 
auto expo 2020 coronavirus autoexpo 2020 autoexpo delhi autoexpo ऑटो एक्सपो ऑटो एक्सपो 2020
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
