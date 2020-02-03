Auto Expo 2020: भव्य पवेलियन तैयार करने में जुटीं कंपनियां, कारों-बाइकों के स्टंट का मिलेगा रोमांच

{"_id":"5e37d1158ebc3ebfe931bf95","slug":"auto-expo-2020-india-dates-india-expo-mart-greater-noida-parking-auto-expo-2020-noida-tickets","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Auto Expo 2020: \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u092a\u0935\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
India Expo Mart Auto Expo 2020
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
Honda Neowing Concept at Auto Expo