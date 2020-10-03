क्यों दीवारों पर लगाई जाती है सात दौड़ते हुए घोड़ों की तस्वीरें ?

{"_id":"5f78348990c54a707d003c99","slug":"vastu-tips-by-putting-7-horse-pictures-in-office-business-progresses","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0918\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 ?","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
वास्तु के अनुसार सात घोड़ो की तस्वीर लगाना बहुत शुभ माना गया है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
ऑफिस में घोड़ो की तस्वीर अंदर की तरफ लगानी चाहिए (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
- फोटो : pinterest
(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
- फोटो : Pixabay
जोड़े के रुप में घोड़े का शोपीस लगाने से कर्ज से मुक्ति मिलती है (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)