क्यों दीवारों पर लगाई जाती है सात दौड़ते हुए घोड़ों की तस्वीरें ?

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Oct 2020 07:13 PM IST
वास्तु के अनुसार सात घोड़ो की तस्वीर लगाना बहुत शुभ माना गया है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
वास्तु के अनुसार सात घोड़ो की तस्वीर लगाना बहुत शुभ माना गया है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
वास्तु में कई ऐसे छोटे-छोटे उपाय बताए गए हैं जिन्हें करके आप समस्याओं से मुक्ति पा सकते हैं। वास्तु में अलग-अलग तस्वीरों को घर या ऑफिस में लगाने का महत्व बताया  गया है। वास्तु के अनुसार कुछ तस्वीरों को लगाने को मना किया जाता है तो कुछ तस्वीरों को लगाने से घर और व्यापार का विकास होता है। वास्तु के अनुसार दौड़ते हुए सात घोड़ो की तस्वीर को लगाना बहुत शुभ माना जाता है। वास्तु में दौड़ते घोड़ो को प्रगति और शक्ति का कारक माना जाता है और शास्त्रों में सात की संख्या को शुभ माना जाता है। इसलिए व्यापार स्थल पर इनकी तस्वीर लगाना शुभ रहता है इससे आपके व्यापार में तरक्की होती है। जानते हैं कि वास्तु के अनुसार  घोड़े की तस्वीर किस दिशा में लगाने से तरक्की होती है।
 
वास्तु के अनुसार सात घोड़ो की तस्वीर लगाना बहुत शुभ माना गया है(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
ऑफिस में घोड़ो की तस्वीर अंदर की तरफ लगानी चाहिए (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
जोड़े के रुप में घोड़े का शोपीस लगाने से कर्ज से मुक्ति मिलती है (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
